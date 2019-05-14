MP Board Class 12th Result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the MP Class 12th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 15 at 11:00 AM. All the students are advised to stay calm and keep checking the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be releasing the MP Class 12th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 15, Wednesday. All the students eagerly waiting for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019 will have to wait till 11:00 AM tomorrow in order to check the MP Board Result 2019 on the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in. Soon after the declaration of MP Board 12th Result 2019 via press conference, students will be able to download their scores from the mentioned above website.

List of official websites to check and download MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019:

List of alternative websites to check and download MP Board 12th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download MPBSE Board 12th Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education i.e. mpresults.nic.in. Click to the link that reads HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Result 2018. The link will direct you to a new page which will offer you options like HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019, HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 and HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019. Then, click to the link that says HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019. Enter your roll number/ admit card/ hall ticket number, name and board exam centre number. Submit the mentioned above details. Your MP HSSC Class 12th Examination Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of your MP Board Result 2019 for future reference.

Note: All the students of Arts/ Humanities, Commerce, Science and Vocational stream will have to follow the same steps and websites to check their MP Board Result 2019.

Important Details to note before and after checking the Madhya Pradesh HSSC 12th Result 2019 via website:

Before checking the Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2019, make sure you are ready with your admit card number or hall ticket number. It is important that students patiently check their respective results. If in case they find any kind of difficulty while accessing the official website, they can opt for alternative websites. Candidates face such problems when the official result site crashes due to heavy traffic. In order to avoid such situations, alternative websites were introduced by the education board itself.

After checking the Madhya Pradesh MP 12th Result 2019, you can download the same in the pdf format for future reference. However, students of Arts/ Humanities, Science, Commerce and Vocational studies will have to visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet as no website provides original documents to students via the Internet. Therefore, the collected documents will be used by the students as proof during college admissions.

Steps to check Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2019 via SMS:

If you are unable to access your MP Board Result 2019 via mentioned above websites, the Madhya Pradesh Education Board has introduced the SMS mode in which a candidate will have to send MPBSE12<SPACE>ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

Due to Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to release both MP Board 12th Result 2019 and MP Board 10th Result 2019 on May 15, 2019. Both the MPBSE MP Board Results 2019 will be declared at 11:00 AM on the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

