MP Board 12th Results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP 12th Result 2019 today i.e. May 15 on the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh HSSC Class 12th Examination 2019 can follow the given below steps to check and download their respective MP Board Result 2019.

MP Board 12th Results 2019 declared @ mpbse.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP 12th Result 2019 today i.e. May 15, Wednesday at 11:00 AM. All the students who were anxiously waiting for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019 can now access the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in in order to check as well as download the MP Board Result 2019. Each and every candidate is advised to stay calm if the official website crashes due to heavy traffic. Also, the MP Board will release the MPBSE Result 2019 after the official press conference.

Students can check their MP Board 12th Result 2019 via Website and SMS. Given below are the steps to download MPBSE Class 12th Result for 2018-2019 batch via Website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

If you find it difficult to access mpbse.nic.in, you can visit websites like mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in/results.htm, educationportal.mp.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, sednmp.nic.in or results.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Result 2018.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new window.

Step 4: Click on the HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 link out of HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019, HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 and HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019.

Step 5: You will then need to enter your roll number, name and exam centre number.

Step 6: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 7: Your MP 12th Class Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of your Madhya Pradesh HSSC Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to download MPBSE Class 12th Result for 2018-2019 batch via SMS: If you find it difficult to access the mentioned above websites, the MP Board has also SMS mode for students to get their MP Board Result 2019 on the mobile phone. You just need to type MPBSE12<SPACE>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Note: Students from Arts/ Humanities, Commerce and Science stream will have to follow the same instructions.

