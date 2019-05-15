MP Board 12th Results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has finally declared the results for examinations of Class 12, MP today, on May 15, Wednesday. As scheduled, the result got declared at 11 AM. The students were waiting for a long time and now, the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019 is finally out.

MP Board 12th Results 2019 @mpbse.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has finally declared the results for examinations of Class 12, MP today, on May 15, Wednesday. As scheduled, the result got declared at 11 AM. The students were waiting for a long time and now, the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019 is finally out. The students who appeared for the examination can easily go on the official website and download their scorecards. If the official website crashes because of high traffic, the students should keep calm as there are many other alternative ways to check the results.

Madhya Pradesh Board has come up with flying colors and the pass percentage has touched 72.37%. So, a total of 72.37 percent of students have passed in class 12th examination. The pass percentage for girls is 76.31 percent and for boys is 68.94 percent. Once again, the girls have outshined the boys!

On the other hand, the pass percentage for Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 examinations touched 61.32%. As per the data, pass percentage among girls is 63.69 percent and among boys is 59.15 percent.

Meanwhile, we have mentioned below the easy and simple steps to check the HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019!

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Result 2018.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new window.

Step 4: Click on the HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 link out of HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019, HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 and HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019.

Step 5: You will then need to enter your roll number, name and exam centre number.

Step 6: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 7: Your MP 12th Class Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of your Madhya Pradesh HSSC Result 2019 for future reference.

Also, we have mentioned below the official websites to refer for downloading your scorecards.

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in/results.htm

educationportal.mp.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

sednmp.nic.in

results.gov.in.

mpbse.nic.in.

