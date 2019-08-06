MP Board class 10, 12 Supplementary results 2019: The class 10 or HSC and class 12 or HSSC supplementary exams results will be declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 through the official website, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board class 10, 12 Supplementary results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results for supplementary exams for the class 10 or HSC and class 12 or HSSC on August 6, Tuesday on the official website, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Interested students can check their result at these official websites. Alternatively, they can also check the results on these official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

In order to pass the supplementary exams, students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

In case a student fails in two subjects in class 10 or one in class 12, they will be eligible for the supplementary exam.

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the exam you appeared for HSC or HSSC

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Around 7.69 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 examination, while 11.48 lakh took the class 10 examination. The examinations was held in the month of March.

Here is the direct link to check the result

http://mpsc.mp.nic.in/mpresults/mpbse2019/Xhsc-sup-2019/X_class_19.htm

In class 10, over 61.32 per cent students had passed the examination. A drop of 5 per cent point from the previous year has been recorded.

In the class 12th, 72.37 per cent students had passed the examination.

For those who could not clear the MP Board exams in the first go, appeared for the supplementary exam in June. The Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE 12th, 10th supplementary exams were conducted between July 4 and 12.

