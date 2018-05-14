MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the board results of Class 10 and Class 12 today on their official website mpbse.nic.in. Students can download their results by entering their roll numbers in the specified area on the board's web portal.

MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2018: The Matriculation and Intermediate results for the academic year 2017-18 have been announced today, May 14 on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Students who had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examination this year can check the MPBSE Results 2018 on the official website of the board at mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.gov.in.

The results are also available on the third party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The MP Board HSC Examination or MP Board Class 10 Examination 2018 was held from March 5 to March 31 this year by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Around 19,00,000 students in total appeared for the board examinations this year. 700,000 Class 12 candidates and 11,00,000 Class 10 examinees have reportedly written in the examinations held by the board on the above-mentioned dates.

Meanwhile due to heavy traffic on the official website students may face difficulty in accessing their results, in that case they can use third-party website as mentioned above or register themselves in advance for availing the results.

Students can check their MP Class 10 and Class 12 Board Results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board, mpbse.nic.in On the home page, search for the relevant link that read, “MP Board Class 10 Results 2018” or “MP Board Class 12 Results 2018” Click on the desired link Student will be directed to a new page Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download and take a print out if necessary

To go to the official website directly and download results, click here: “Download MP Board Results 2018”

