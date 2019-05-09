MP Board Class 12 Result 2019 Date: MPBSE will announce the MP Board Class 12 result 2019 on May 15 @ mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check and download their Madhya Pradesh Class 12 board result on alternative websites @ mpresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in

MP Board Class 12 Result 2019 Date @ mpresults.nic.in: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board Class 12 result 2019 on May 15, 2019. The MPBSE will declare Class 12 result on its official website @ mpbse.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the MP Board Class 12 Result 2019 can also check and download their result on alternative websites @ mpresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and Results.gov.in. The MPBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2019 were held from March 3 to April 2, 2019, in which, around 7 lakh students had appeared.

According to the official data, in 2018, around 6 lakh candidates had appeared for MP Board Class 12 board examination 2019. Last year, 68% per cent overall candidates had passed the MP Board Class 12 Examination 2018. The candidates who have appeared this year for the MP board examination can check and download their result @mpbse.nic.in by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board @ mpbse.nic.in or alternative websites @ mpresults.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads MP Board Class 12 Result 2019

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number/registration number/ date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your MP Board Class 12 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh board will share the Class 10th Exam Result 2019 on May 18, 2019. The MP Board Class 10 exams were held from March 1 to 27, 2018, in which, nearly 10 lakh students had appeared. Candidates can check their result one released online through websites mentioned above or via SMS service.

The students who have been waiting for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) result 2019 are advised to monitor the official websites for all latest updates or they can subscribe to NewsX.com for all the latest news stories about Results, admit cards and other education-related stories.

