MP Board Class 12th Result 2019 @mpbse.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to release the results for MP Class 12th today, on May 15, Wednesday. The students who sat for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th examinations should keep a check of the official websites to track the latest notifications. As per the reports, the result is going to be declared till 11:00 AM today. The students are waiting for the scorecards eagerly and they are advised to keep their admit cards close in order to avoid any chaos at the time of result release. The scorecards will be available on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

As the results are going to be announced soon, we have listed down the official websites that you can refer to download your scorecards!

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in/results.htm

Here are some of the alternate websites that can also help you check the results!

educationportal.mp.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

sednmp.nic.in

results.gov.in

To save you from the chaos, we have mentioned below the easy and simple steps to check and download your results!

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education i.e. mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Result 2018.

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new page which will offer you options like HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019, HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 and HSSC (Class 12th) Vocational Examination Results -2019.

Step 4: Now, choose the option that says HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019.

Step 5: Provide the required credentials including roll number/ admit card/ hall ticket number, name and board exam centre number.

Step 6: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 7: Now, the MP HSSC Class 12th Examination Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of your MP Board Result 2019 for future reference.

Also, here are steps to check Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2019 via SMS:

Owning to the high traffic that the official websites will receive as the result gets declared, it might get stuck. In case, the students cannot access the official website, they can check the MP Board Result 2019 using SMS mode. The students need to type and send MPBSE12<SPACE>ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

