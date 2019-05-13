MP Board class 12th Result 2019: The results of the class 12th or HSSC results will be declared on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on the official website mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official websites of the MPBSE.

MP Board class 12th Result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the results of the class 12th or HSSC examinations on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, as per reports. Interested candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores on the official websites of the MPBSE such as mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The MP High Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination was held between March 2, 2019 and April 2, 2019. Over 7.5 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 exam are anxiously waiting for the result.

There are certain steps that the candidates can follow while checking the result 2019.

Step 1: Go to the official sites of MPBSE, which are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link which says “HSSC (Class 12th) Examination 2019”.

Step 3: Enter your details in the space provided such as roll number and other details which you will find easily on your admit card to log in.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take out a print out of PDF for future use.

Students will be able to view their marksheets from their schools a few days after the results are announced online.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was established in 1965. Its headquarter is situated in Bhopal. It an apex body which conducts high school, intermediate and other examinations in the state.

Meanwhile, various other Board have announced their results. Chattisgarh Board has announced the results of class 10th and class 12th on the official website. Not just that Punjab Board has also announced teh Board results of the class 10th and 12th. This year it has been observed that frequently the scheduled dates of the result declaration has been changed. The results are being declared before the expected dates.

