MP Board Class 12th Results 2019: MPBSE Intermediate final results has been released @ 11:00 AM today. Check the MPBSE 12th Results 2019 on these websites - indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

MP Board Class 12th Results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) has been announced the MPBSE 12th Results through the official website on May 15 at 11.30am. The results will be first announced at a press conference and then later it will be published on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board i.e. – mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in. Students can check other websites like – indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

The MPBSE Intermediate final results will be released as scheduled at 11:00 AM today. Students who have appeared in the MP Board examination for the 2018-19 session can check the results on the websites mentioned in this article or click on the direct links given below.

How to check MP Board Result 2019 on SMS?

The MP Board results are also available through SMS service. Students can access both the MP Board 10th Result 2019 and MP Board 12th Result 2019 via SMS service. Students need to send an SMS to the numbers provided by the Board.

Those who have appeared the MP Board 10th exam can check the MP Board 10th results by sending an SMS in the format given below:

MP10<space>Roll Number (eg. MP10 123456) and send to 56263 and 5676750

Those who have appeared the MP Board 12th results, the format for sending SMS is given below:

MP12<space>Roll Number (eg. MP12 123456) and send to 56263 and 5676750

Steps to check MP Board 12th results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board – mpresults.nic.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2019 (Declared on 15/05/2019 at 11:00 AM) link on the homepageStep 3: Students will be taken to a new windowStep 4: Fill in the required details such as application number as per your admit card and click on the ‘Submit’ button Step 5: The HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Result will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for future reference

MP Board Class 12th Results 2019 LIVE Updates:

: Gagan Dixit has topped the Board examination this year with 99.8% marks. This year, 72.37% students have passed the MP Board class 12th examination. The girls have outshined the boys with 76.31 per cent while boys pass percentage stands at 68.94%.

Courses to pursue after 12th

Bachelor of Arts Bachelor of Science Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication Bachelor of Commerce Bachelor of Business Administration Bachelor of Public Administration

Toppers of the MP Class 12th Board

Drishti Sanodia is the Arts stream topper with 479 marks Arya Jain has topped the Science stream in Maths group with 486 marks Vivek Gupta has secured 486 marks to top the Commerce stream In the Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia has topped with 481 marks Srijan Srivastava has topped in Science stream with 481 marks in Biology Group Pratiksha Sharma has topped from Fine Arts and Home Science group with 476 marks

According to the official website, the results have been declared and the following links are available:

The MP Board results can be accessed by entering the Students roll number and application number on the space provided on the official website of the Board.

The MPBSE has released the results of Class 12th Examination. The results will be available on the official website of the MP Board shortly. Students can check their respective results by logging on to the Board’s official website and follow the steps given in the article to download the results.

This year, the MP Board Class 12 students will be given 14 bonus marks for a mistake in instruction in the English exam paper. This year as many as 554 cheating cases have been recorded in the MP Board 12th Exam 2019.

More than 7 lakh students have been waiting for the results of MP Board, which will be published on the MP Board’s official website today. Students who have appeared in the MPBSE 12th Exam need to check steps to download the results on the websites mentioned in this article.

Students can check the MP Board results of class 12 exam on the following websites – mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

The MP Board Class 12th results 2019 will be announced at a press conference today at 11:00 AM

