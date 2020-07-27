The results of the Madhya Pradesh Board for Class 12 will be declared for all streams today, June 27 at 3 pm. The results will be published on the official MPBSE website. MPSE's Public Relations officer Mr SK Chaurasia has also verified the time and date.

The Public Relations officer of MPSE Mr SK Chaurasia had confirmed the timings and date as well. Students were asked to be a little patient with the result since the website can get stuck due to excess traffic.

The pass percentage for class 12 has dropped from 72.37 in 2019 t0 68.81% this year. Girls performed better as 73.4% girls passed in the Board exams. Government schools have performed well with 71.43 pass percent followed by Aadivasi shools with 69.39% followed by 64.93 pass percent of public schools.

मेरे बच्चों, यदि तुम्हारी अपेक्षा के अनुरूप परीक्षा परिणाम न आया हो, तो निराश मत होना। 'रुक जाना नहीं' योजना के रूप में तुम्हारे पास एक और अवसर है। इस योजना में तुम पुनः परीक्षा देकर उत्तीर्ण हो सकते हो। पूरी क्षमता के साथ प्रयास करो। मेरा आशीर्वाद तुम्हारे साथ है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 27, 2020

The education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mr Inder Singh Parmar declared the result through a press conference. It was announced earlier that the meritorious students will be provided an incentive of 25,000 INR.

The MBSE Board toppers of science stream are Priya and Rinku Batra (non-medical) with 495 marks followed by Anushka Gupta (medical) scoring 490 marks. In commerce, Mufaddal Arvivala secured 487 marks. Arts topper is Shambhu Mishra with 444 marks.

How to check MP board result 2020:

Step 1: Open the link mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘MPBSE results class 12th 2020’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Download the marksheet showing on the screen for future reference

Alternative Website to check results:

It has been seen since many years that the official website gets glitched or stuck after the declaration of a result due to heavy traffic all at once. It is recommended that students use the following websites to view their scoresheet:

1. results.nic.in

2. mpbse.mponline.gov.in

3. fastresults.in

3. mpbseresults.nic.in

Students can apply for revaluation or re-checking of marks if they are not satisfied with the results. The details for the same will be announced shortly after the declaration of the Class 12 results. A minimum of 33% marks is required to pass the MPBSE examination for class 12. Compartment exams and the details will also be available on the official website after the results are announced.

The results of Class 10 Board has been declared by the MPBSE on July 4. The cumulative pass percentage of the students was 62.84%.

There may be be no merit list this year, due to exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 since the checking of the examinations were done on an evaluation basis. More than 8 lakh students appeared for the examinations. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the exams were further postponed and then conducted on 15 June with safety protocol.

