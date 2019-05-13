MP Board result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MPBSE Class 12th Result for 2018-2019 batch on May 15, this year. All the candidates who appeared for the MP Board Exams 2019 that was conducted by MPBSE from March 3 to April 2, are advised to keep an eye on the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board result 2019 @ mpbse.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to release the MPBSE HSSC Result for 2018-2019 batch on May 15, this year. All the candidates who appeared for the MPBSE 12th Class exams 2019 are advised to keep checking the official website of MPBSE i.e. mpbse.nic.in. If students are unable to access the official website of MP Board in order to check and download their respective MPBSE Class 12th Result 2019, they can also opt for alternative mentioned below websites or SMS or app mode.

Note: Before visiting the official website or any alternative way to check your MP Higher Secondary Board Result 2019, you will have to keep your admit card number or hall ticket number ready with other credentials like registration number or Board exam centre number. Candidates will have to visit their respective school in case they have lost or forgot their roll number.

List of websites to check and download MP Board 12th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download MP Board Class 12th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) i.e. mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: If you are unable to access the mentioned above official website, opt for any given above alternative websites to check and download MPBSE Board Result 2019.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads MPBSE 12th Class Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter your admit card number or hall ticket number, name and centre number.

Step 5: Submit credentials.

Step 6: Your MP Board Class 12th Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

Soon after announcing the scores of MP Board Class 12th result 2019 which were conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education from March 3 to April 2, the MPBSE will declare the MPBSE HSC Result 2019 on the same date i.e. May 15, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App