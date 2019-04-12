MP Board Results 2019: MPBSE is going to announce the results of the class 10th and the class 12th examination in the month of May. Results will be announced by the second week of May, between May 13 to May 15.

MP Board Results 2019: The Board of Secondary education, Madhya Pradesh is going to announce the results of class 10 and class 12 examinations in May. As per the Reports, board secretary Ajay Gangwar dropped a hint that the results will be announced by the second week of May, between May 13 to May 15. The board secretary concluded by saying that the results of both class 10 and class 12 will be announced on the same date.

The candidates can access and download their results from the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board including mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify in the examination.

Approximately, 21 lakh candidates appeared in the examination that was scheduled in the month of March. On average, 7.69 lakh students appeared for the class 12 examination, while on the other hand, a total number of 11.48 lakh students appeared for the class 12 examinations. The board class 10 and class 12 examination was conducted in March, the examination for class 10 commenced from March 1, 2019, and the examination sfor class 12 commenced from March 2, 2019.

Follwing the last years pattern, the Madhya Pradesh board has launched a few latest measures to prevent cheating in the board examinations. All the invigilators at the exam centre were instructed that if any student is caught cheating, they are allowed to book that student ina criminal offence that includes imrpisonment up to three years and a fine up to Rs 5,000.

About MPBSE:

Board of secondary education, Madhya Pradesh is a board of education which serves in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The board governs and executes various activities including the division of courses of study, conducting the examination, granting affiliations to0 the colleges.

