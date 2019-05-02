MP Board Results 2019 to be out on these dates @ mpbse.nic.in, check details: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 results on MAy 15 while the Class 10 results on May 18, a report said on Thursday. The students who have appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website of the MP board to stay updated regarding the 2019 results.

MP Board Results 2019 to be out on these dates @ mpbse.nic.in, check details: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 results on MAy 15 while the Class 10 results on May 18, a report said on Thursday. The students who have appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website of the MP board to stay updated regarding the 2019 results. The students can visit the official website of the MP board @ mpbse.nic.in or the website hosted by National Informatics Centre (NIC), the official results partner, @ mpresults.nic.in to stay updated about the results.

Apart from that, the candidates who could not pass the exams in the first attempt can again appear for the next exam under Madhya Pradesh State Open School’s scheme Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana. The MPSOS will organise the Ruk Jana Nahi exam for Class 10 and Class 12 after the declaration of the result.

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the MP Board results 2019:

Visit the official website, @ mpbse.nic.in or @ mpresults.nic.in

A new page will appear, where you have to click on the link MP Board 12th result or MP Board 10th result

Enter your roll no and other details

Check your MP board results from the next page

You can take the printout for future reference

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the Class 12 results 2019. The total pass percentage was recorded at 83%.

The MP Board Class 10 examination commenced from March 1 and concluded on March 7. The Class 12 general and Vocational MP Board examinations, on the other hand, were held from March 2 to April 2.

