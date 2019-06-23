MP Board supplementary exam 2019: Board to release Class 10, Class 12 admit cards soon @ mpbse.mponline.gov.in, steps to download: The students from Class 10 and Class 12 who have been preparing to appear for MP Board supplementary exam 2019should note down that the board will soon release the admit cards for Class 10, Class 12 on its official website, @ mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board supplementary exam 2019: Board to release Class 10, Class 12 admit cards soon @ mpbse.mponline.gov.in, steps to download: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the MP Board supplementary admit card 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website soon. The students who have been planning to appear for MP Board supplementary examination this year can visit the official website of the board, @ mpbse.mponline.gov.in, to stay updated regarding the updates of the examination. Over 4 lakh students are expected to appear for the examination.

The MP Board supplementary examination 2019 for High School examination will be conducted from July 4 to July 10 while the Intermediate supplementary examination will be conducted from July 4 to 12. This year, the MP board Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 15, 2019. The students who have no idea about how to download their admit cards for MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examination can check the steps mentioned below.

MP Board class 10 & 12 supplementary admit cards 2019: How to download

Visit the official website – mpbse.mponline.gov.in Click on the link to Download Supplementary Exam Admit Card’ Enter your roll number and other required details Click on the Download’ button Your MP Board supplementary exam admit card 2019 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The students should keep in mind that no students will be allowed to enter the examination centre in case of unavailability of admit card. Thus, it is necessary to carry your admit cards to the examination hall along with the pre-requested ID proof.

