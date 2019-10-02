MP CPCT Admit Card 2019: The Madhya Pradesh CPCT Hall Ticket 2019 for October examination has been released on the official website - cpct.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the admit cards given in this article.

MP CPCT Admit Card 2019: Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAPIT) is all set to conduct the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) examination 2019 in the month of October this year for which the Madhya Pradesh CPCT Hall Ticket 2019 has been issued on the official website – cpct.mp.gov.in. The MP CPCT Admit Card 2019 is now available for download and candidates appearing in the examination can check the steps to download the admit cards given below for their convenience. According to reports, the MP CPCT examination has been scheduled to be conducted on October 5 and October 6, 2019 at various centres.

How to download the MP CPCT 2019 Admit Card?

Candidates need to viwsit the official website of MAPIT – cpct.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “User Login Window”

Here, enter the necessary details such as registration number or application number

Click on the submit button to login

Now, click on the application form tab

Candidates will be redirected to the hall tickets page

Here, click on the relevant link and wait

Now select your assessment date from the drop down menu

Click on the Download button to download your MP CPCT Admit Card 2019

The admit card will be displayed

Take a print out of the admit card for future use

Here’s the direct link to download the Madhya Pradesh CPCT Hall Ticket 2019 for October exam this year.

The MAPIT CPCT 2019 October Exam admit cards will be available only on the official website of MAPIT – cpct.mp.gov.in. Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination. Without the admit cards, candidates will not be allowed to appear in the CPCT exam 2019. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre much before the examination time to avoid panic. For more details, candidates need to check the official website regularly.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App