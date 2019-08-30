MP CPCT August Result 2019 Declared: Madhya Pradesh CPCT result 2019 for August 2019 examination has been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP_IT). Candidates can now check the examination through the official website cpct.mp.gov.in.

MP CPCT August Result 2019 Declared: Madhya Pradesh CPCT Result 2019 for August 2019 exam has been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP_IT). Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Test Result for August 2019 exam can now be checked online after logging into the official website cpct.mp.gov.in. Alternatively, there is a direct link available through which the candidates can check their results MP CPCT scorecard 2019.

In order to avoid the inconvenience on checking the CPCT Result 2019 online, candidates will have to login to the official website after providing their credentials. The login credentials will be provided on the examination hall ticket or the admit card as issued by the board.

It is advisable to the candidates to keep an admit card handy in order to avoid inconvenience in checking the results at the last minute.

Candidates had appeared for the August 3, 4, 2019. A detailed step-wise guide is given below, following which the candidates can check their results online easily.

Step 1: Go to the official website: cpct.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘login for existing user’ Option

Step 3: Login after using your user id and password

Step 4: Search and click on MP CPCT Result 2019 (August exam)

Step 5: Check results as displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download Pdf scorecard. Take a print out for future reference

The MP CPCT result scorecard are valid for a period of two years from the date of issue. Scorecard will also contain details such as cut-off score, which is the minimum number of marks required by the student to clarify the test.

