MP High Court Civil Judge exam hall tickets: Madhya Pradesh High Court today released the Civil Judge Class 2 hall tickets. Candidates who willing to apply for the Civil Judge Class 2 can download the hall ticket s form the official website of High Court of Madhya Pradesh or click on the link @mphc.mponline.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the interview of MP High Court Civil Judge 2019 is held by August 1, 2019, to August 14, 2019, at High Court Campus, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur. Candidates who are being selected in the interview round can move ahead of the process and can download the hall tickets.

Follow the steps to download the Civil Judge exam hall tickets:

Step 1: Click on the link @mphc.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Notices / Circulars / Orders.

Step 3: Navigate the generated link of MP High Court Civil Judge 2019 Interview Admit Card.

Step 4: Candidates must enter the roll number, password.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Civil Judge exam hall tickets will be displayed in

Step 7: Candidates must download the hall tickets

Step 8: Take the hardcopy of it.

Its mandate for candidates to carry the hall tickets in the examination hall, otherwise they won’t be allowed to sit in the examination halls and it will act as the candidate’s Identity card during the exam, candidates must also carry a copy of identity proof on the day of the exam.

