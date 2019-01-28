MP HTET 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the admit card for the high school teacher eligibility test (HTET) on its official website, peb.mp.gov.in. According to the date sheet, the examination will begin from February 1, 2019 (Friday). February 11, 2019 is the last date of the examination.

MP HTET 2018: The admit card for the high school teacher eligibility test (HTET) has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) on its official website, peb.mp.gov.in. From February February 1, 2019 (Friday), the examination will begin. The last date of the examination is February 11, 2019. Geography is the first examination and Urdu is the last.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon.

How to download the admit card: MPHET 2018 admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website, peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click ‘admit card’ in the tab, on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be displayed

Step 4: Click on the link ‘high school teacher eligibility test 2018’

Step 5: A new page will be displayed, click on ‘click here’ before the exam you are applying.

Step 6: Log in your application number and date of birth

Step 7: Admit card will appear to download it, take a print out for a future use.

Exam Timings

The morning shift- 9:30 am- 12 noon

Afternoon shift- 2:30 pm and end at 5 pm.

Morning shift reporting time- 7:30 am

Afternoon shift- 12:30 am.

The candidates need to report at the mentioned timings as the will close at 9 am and 2 pm for morning and afternoon respectively.

According to official notification, after this, no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam.

Check out the full date sheet of MP HTET exam 2019

February 1 – Geography (morning)

February 2 – Hindi (morning and afternoon)

February 3 – Biology (morning)

February 3 – English (afternoon)

February 5 – Commerce (morning)

February 5 – Sanskrit (afternoon)

February 6 – Sociology (morning)

February 6 – Math (afternoon)

February 7 – Chemistry (morning)

February 9 – Political Science (morning)

February 9 – Economics (afternoon)

February 10 – Physics (morning)

February 10 – Agriculture (afternoon)

February 11 – Home Science (morning)

February 11 – Urdu (afternoon)

One can download the admit card till February 7, 2019 exam.

