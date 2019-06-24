MP PAT 2019 admit cards out: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Bhopal has released the admit cards for the MP PAT 2019 examination. Candidates can download there admit cards by visiting peb.mp.gov.in.

MP PAT 2019 admit cards out: The admit cards for the MP PAT 2019 examination have been released by the Professional Examination Board (PEB), Bhopal. The admit cards for the Madhya Pradesh Pre-agriculture Test 2019 were issued today in the evening. All the candidates who have successfully applied for the same can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Professional Examination Board (PEB), peb.mp.gov.in. In order to download the admit card, the candidates are supposed to give their application number and date of birth the same as mentioned in the application form. All the candidates should keep it in mind that without the admit card, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall or to appear in the examination.

Steps to download the PAT admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Professional Exam Board (PEB), peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the language as per your convenience.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: tap the link saying Admit Card – Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) – 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 5: you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 6: Enter the 13 digit application number and the date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Tap the search button.

Step 8: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 9: Download the PAT 2019 admit card.

Step 10: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination center as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall or attempt the examination without the admit card.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App