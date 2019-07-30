MP PAT result 2019: MP PAT Result 2019 today released by the Professional Examination Board, Camdiets who appeared for the PAT exam check the result @peb.mp.gov.in

MP PAT result 2019: Professional Examination Board, Bhopal today released the MP PAT Result 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Pre Agriculture Test 2019 exam can check the result on the official website of Professional Examination Board, or click on the link @peb.mp.gov.in to visit directly

Candidates must know that the result will display in an online mode and candidates can download and check the result only on the official website of PEB and no other source. Other than PAT result, PEB also announced the Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test (DAHET) and Pre-Veterinary & Fisheries Entrance Test (PV&FT) result. Candidates who had appeared for DAHET and PV &FT exam can get the direct link here.

Follow the steps to check PAT 2019 result:

Step 1: Click on the link @peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Results.

Step 3: Click on the generated link, Result – Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) – 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear.

Step 5: Candidates has to fill the blank spaces by filling there Application No/ roll number, Date of birth and Captcha.

Step 6: Click on the Search button.

Step 7: The result will appear in a PDF format.

Step 6: Candidates can download the PAT result or take a hard copy of it for future references.

Candidates must know they can also download the Final Answer Key, Result Note / Top ten and Key committee Reports. Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) was formed in 1970 conducted by Madhya Pradesh government. The university is also known as Vyapam.

Examinations conducted by Vyapam

Police Recruitment Test, Typing paper Hindi, Accountant, Auditor, General Nursing Training Selection Test (GNTST), Pre Nursing Selection Test (PNST), Preveterinary and Fisheries Test (PV & FT), Forest Guard, Pre Ayurved, Homeopathy, Unani, Naturopathy & Yoga Test (PAHUNT), Pre-Polytechnic Test, [Pre-Architecture Test], Pre, Agriculture Test, Pre-P.G. Entrance Test, Pre-M.C.A., Entrance Test, Management Entrance Test, Pre-General, Nursing Talent Search Test, B.A., L.L.B. (Hons) Entrance Test, Pre-BEd Examination, Pre-Ayurvedic, Homeopathic & Unani Test (P.A.H.U.T), MPSLET Test.

