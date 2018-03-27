Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) 2017 results have been declared on its official website. candidates, who have appeared the examination in between December 9 to 31 can avail their results. Details of how to download your results from the official website peb.mp.gov. have been provided in this article. Here are steps to download MPPEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017 online.

According to latest reports, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), formerly known as Vyapam, has announced the Patwari recruitment 2017 examination results through its official website: peb.mp.gov.in. today i.e. on March 27. The examination was held last year from December 9 to 31. A re-examination also took place on January 10, 2018. The examination was conducted against 9235 posts, which will be filled up by selected candidates after the final interview.

Earlier the MPPEB’s website address was http://vyapam.nic.in/ which has now been change to peb.mp.gov.in. Those who had appeared in the examination can go to the website to avail their results. However, the official website might not open directly as many users are busy searching their results for the same in MPPEB’s official website, which adds on the heavy traffic online. It might take some time to load. Moreover, as per reports in some news website, the direct link to check the results is functioning well. To help you find your result, details of the direct link have been provided below.

Direct link to check the results of the MP PEB Vyapam Patwari results 2017 –

http://peb.mp.gov.in/results/RESULT_17/PATWARI_RES17/default_results.htm

For downloading the MP Vyapam Patwari Result 2017, follow these instructions-

1) Log on to the official website – peb.mp.gov.in

2) Click on the “Download Result” link

3) A new page will appear on the screen

4) Enter your roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

5) Now click on the “Search” button

6) You can now see your result

