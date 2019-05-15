The Madhya Pradesh Pre Polytechnic Test (MP PPT) is a state-level entrance examination for admission to various diploma courses offered by the polytechnic institutions in Madhya Pradesh. The test was conducted on May 9, 2019 in morning and evening shifts.

MP Pre Polytechnic Test 2019 answer key released at peb.mp.gov.in; step-by-step guide to download

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has published the answer key for the Pre Polytechnic Test 2019 for both shifts at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can calculate their marks with the help of the answer key. The answer key of MP PPT 2019 contains four questions along with the correct answer. The Madhya Pradesh Pre Polytechnic Test (MP PPT) is a state-level entrance examination for admission to various diploma courses offered by the polytechnic institutions in Madhya Pradesh. The test was conducted on May 9, 2019 in morning and evening shifts.

Click on this direct link to download Madhya Pradesh Pre Polytechnic Test Answer key 2019.

The following is a step-by-step guide to download MP PPT Answer key 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board – peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Select English or Hindi as your desired language.

Step 3: Click on the link “Model Answer Key – Pre-Polytechnic Test (PPT) 2019” available on the latest update section.

Step 4: Click on the button saying “Check the answer key of both sessions”.

Step 5: Download the MP PPT 2019 answer key in PDF format.

Candidates are allowed to challenge the MP PPT 2019 answer key if they find one or more answers incorrect by submitting a documentary proof of the correct answer. After going through the objections submitted by candidates, the board will then release a final answer key that will be used to prepare the result. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board hasn’t yet provided a specific date for the MP PPT Results 2019 but it will not take longer after the answer key is released.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App