MP SET 2018 Admit Card: The admit cards for the upcoming State Eligibility Test (SET) is all set to be released by the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the same.

MP SET 2018 Admit Card: The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department is all set to release the admit cards for the candidates appearing in the upcoming SET examination. The Board is going to conduct the recruitment examination for the candidates who have submitted their applications for the post of Assistant Teachers through the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018. According to reports in a leading daily, the examination will be conducted from January 17, 2019 and will go on till January 24, 2019.

How to download the MP SET 2018 Admit Card?

Log into the website of MP SET 2018

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, enter the details such as registration number and click to submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same

Take a coloured print out for future reference

Candidates must note that the admit cards/ hall tickets of the SET 2018 examination are mandatory for appearing in the examination. If a candidate fails to produce the same at the time of the examination in the centre, he/she may be barred from appearing in the examination. If the admit card is lost by a candidate, he/she must inform the concerned authority.

