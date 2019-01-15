MP SET Admit Card 2019: The Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MPSET 2019 will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission soon for which the admit cards have been published at - mppsc.nic.in. See how to download the admit cards here.

MP SET Admit Card 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MPSET 2019 on its official website – mppsc.nic.in. According to reports, the admit cards are now available for download from the website of MPPSC. Candidates can also check the details regarding the examination by logging into the website.

Moreover, the Commission has also released the list of candidates after the rejection process for the upcoming examination through the official website of MPPSC. Candidates can access the same by visiting the website. The SET examination in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted on January 17, 2019 in two different shifts across the state at various centres.

Check the following steps to download the MP SET 2019 Admit Cards:

Log into the official website of MPPSC – mppsc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Admit Card – State Eligibility Test 2018” on the homepage

Now, candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, enter the registration number and click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future use

Candidates can also download the MP SET 2019 Hall Tickets by clicking on this link: http://mppsc.nic.in/

