MP TET result 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) results has been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. Candidates those who had given the test can check the given steps to download results.

MP TET result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) which is popularly known as Vyapam has released the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) on its official website. All those candidates those who had appeared for the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of the board, Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted for 15 subjects and in the English language. The exam was held from February 1 to February 11 and the answer key for the same was released on February 13.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17000 High School Teachers in the state would be recruited and the recruitment drive was notified in August 2018 and the online application submission window was open till October 6.

MPTET Result 2019: Steps to check the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official site of PEB, MP at peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the MPTET Result 2019 link available

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page

Step 4: They will have to enter the application number or roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on search.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

In order to check the results, candidates must enter their MPTET 2018 registration number or application number and date of birth to check the MPTET 2018 results.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is popularly known as Vyapam, is a professional examination board of Madhya Pradesh and conducts various tests for admission to professional courses and streams in the state.

