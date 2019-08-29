MP TET Results 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or MPTET 2018 examination results have been declared on the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the Madhya Pradesh TET results 2018 given in this article.

MP TET Results 2018: The MPPEB or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has declared the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or MP TET results 2018 or MPTET 2018 examination results on the official website – peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test in the state of Madhya Pradesh this year are advised to check their results from the official website of the Board. The steps to check the MT TET 2018 results have been mentioned below.

How to check and download the MP TET Results 2018?

Visit the official website of MPPEB – peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result – High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018” under the Latest Updates Option

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details such as Application Number, Roll Number, and Date of Birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY

Now solve the simple math problem and click on SEARCH button displayed on the page

The MP TET 2018 results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the MP TET Results 2018 from the official website.

According to reports, the MP TET 2018 examination was conducted from February 01, 2019 till

February 11, 2019 at various examination centres across the state of Madhya Pradesh.

