MP TET Results 2018: The MPPEB or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has declared the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or MP TET results 2018 or MPTET 2018 examination results on the official website – peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the Teacher Eligibility Test in the state of Madhya Pradesh this year are advised to check their results from the official website of the Board. The steps to check the MT TET 2018 results have been mentioned below.
How to check and download the MP TET Results 2018?
- Visit the official website of MPPEB – peb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result – High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018” under the Latest Updates Option
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, enter the details such as Application Number, Roll Number, and Date of Birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY
- Now solve the simple math problem and click on SEARCH button displayed on the page
- The MP TET 2018 results will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download and take a print out of the same for future reference
Here’s the direct link to download the MP TET Results 2018 from the official website.
According to reports, the MP TET 2018 examination was conducted from February 01, 2019 till
February 11, 2019 at various examination centres across the state of Madhya Pradesh.