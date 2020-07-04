Madhya Pradesh Board announced results of class 10 for the year 2020 today. The passing percentage of the students is 62.84 percent wherein girls have performed better than boys.

The Madhya Pradesh board declared MP Board class 10th result today at 12 pm on its official website mpbse.nic.in. This year, 62.84 percent of students who appeared in the exams have passed the exams while the percentage last year was 61.32 percent. The percentage of students that have cleared the MPBSE class 10 exam has improved by 1.52 percent this year, in comparison to last year. In particular, Neemuch district has registered the highest pass percentage of 79.13 percent. The pass percentage of Bhind was the lowest, 42.01 percent.

Top rank holders

A total of 360 students have emerged as top 10 rank holders. There are 15 students in the first position with 100 percent marks. The second position has been secured by two girls with 399 marks out of 400. The third rank is shared by 22 students with 99.67 percent marks.

Girls outperformed boys

In the results announced by Madhya Pradesh Board of class 10 for the year 2020, girls have performed better than boys. The passing percentage of girls was 65.87 while the same for boys remained 60.09 percent. The total number of students that appeared this year for these exams was 8,93,336, out of which 4,68,288 were boys and 4,25,048 were girls.

First and Second rank holders

Students at first rank are Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargav, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma, and Vedika Vishwakarma. There are two girls in the second position, Hoshangabad’s Sonam Patel and Seoni’s Sandhya Thakur. These girls have secured 399 marks out of 400.

