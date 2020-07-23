The Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Board Results are to be announced in August. The results are a month late (if they are released in early-August) when compared to those of class 10 that was released on July 4.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), the state Board that conducts secondary and higher yearly exams, will be releasing the MP Class 12 Board Results 2020 within August. As per an official, the results will not be released this month, but rather in August. Students had been eagerly awaiting the class 12 results as those of class 10 had been released on the 4th of July. The class 12 results will be uploaded on the MP Board’s online portal mpresults.nic.in.

The MPBSE Class 12th Results had been released on 15 May the previous year. The results of both classes 10 and 12 had been postponed, alongside the exams due to the coronavirus crisis. The class 12 exams were conducted between June 9 and 16 in the state. Students were entertained into the exam centres after having their hands sanitised and temperature checked. The exams were in two shifts, one lasting from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and the other from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Around 8.5 lakh students sat for the MP Board Class 12 Examinations and are waiting for their results. The exams were held in more than 3,682 centres through the state. 97 of them were in the capital city of Bhopal. Students have been eagerly waiting for their exam results as what they chose to next depends on their result for a lot of students.

Also read: Can final year exams be based on assignments and presentations: Delhi HC asks UGC to clarify

Also read: SSC New Exam Calendar 2020-21: Revised schedule for CGL, CHSL and other exams released @ ssc.nic.in

The result of class 10 was declared on July 14 by the Madhya Pradesh Board. Also, the pass percentage of class 10 improved this year. The overall pass percentage was 60.84 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 60.09 per cent while that of girls was 65.87 per cent. The pass percentage recorded by private students was 16.95 per cent.

Also read: NCERT adds abrogation of Article 370 to class 12 syllabus

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App