Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to release the result of class 12 for the year 2020 on its official website. The final date confirmed by the board is July 27. Know all the related details here.

Madhya Pradesh 12th Resut 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to release the MPBSE 12th result 2020 on its official website mpbse.nic.in on July 27, i.e., tomorrow. The result of class 12th was earlier scheduled to be announced in the 3rd week of July but it got delayed due to coronavirus. The Principal Secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami herself informed earlier that the result will be released in 3rd week of July but because of coronavirus it got postponed. The result is now set to be released tomorrow.

The board has officially confirmed the release dates of the result. Also, students are advised to keep their admit cards with them tomorrow, as result may be announced anytime tomorrow. The details mentioned on the admit card will be required to be able to access the MPBSE 12th result 2020. As students are required to login through a login page to access the result.

This year more than 8 lakh students appeared for class 12 exams. The exams were held in more than 3,682 centres across the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exams also got postponed due to coronavirus. The exams were scheduled to be held in the month of March but were postponed and were concluded on June 15. Also, all the exams were conducted keeping all the safety protocols in mind.

Check MPBSE 12th Result 2020 online:

Go the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board, mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in. Click on the link that reads MP Board Class 12 Examination 2020. Enter the login credentials into the Login Menu that appears before you. Click on the Submit button. Your result will appear on the screen. Download and Print your result for future reference.

Class 10 results were released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on July 4. The pass percentage recorded was 62.84 per cent.

