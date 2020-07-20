Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBE) is set to release the MPBSE 12th Result 2020 on its official website mpbse.nic.in on July 25. Check when, where and how to check the result here.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, is preparing to release the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12th Results on July 25. Students who appeared for these examinations should note that the results will be out at any time on the 25th of July. MPBSE will upload the results on its official website mpbse.nic.in.

Once the results are announced, students can check their Class 12th Board Results on its official website, mpresults.nic.in. If the official website’s servers crash because of heavy traffic, students can also check their mark sheets on other websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Check MPBSE 12th Result 2020 online:

Go to the official website of MP Board mpbse.nic.in or mpresult.nic.in. Select the link that reads Higher Secondary Class 12th Exam March Result 2020. Key in your login credentials. Click on the Submit button. Your MPBSE 12th Result 2020 will appear before you. Download/Print your result for future reference.

Students can also receive their results through SMS. As soon as the news of result declaration goes out, almost all the students start checking their results together. This leads to the website crashing. To avoid such instances, students can use the option of getting their result through SMS.

Follow the given steps to view MPBSE 12th result 2020 through SMS:

Simply open the SMS application on your mobile phone. Type MPBSE<RollNumber>. Send this text to 56263 and wait. In some time, you will receive your MPBSE 12th Result 2020.

For ensuring the authenticity of the result, students are advised to later cross0-check their scores from the official website. Also, students must collect all their mark sheets for future references. This year Madhya Pradesh Board has decided to release the result in both offline and online modes.

