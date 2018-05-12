The Matriculation and Intermediate examination results are likely to be declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Students can download their results with the help of the steps mentioned below. However, the CBSE Board is yet to confirm the dates of announcement of the Class 10 and Class 12 results shortly.

The MP Board Results 2018 for Class 10 and Class 12 is going to be announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on May 14, 2018, which has been confirmed this to a leading news website. The students whop had appeared for the examination can check their results online as soon as it is declared on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board. The results will be available at mpbse.nic.in. In case of heavy traffic on the result day, the students might not be able to access the official website of the Board and that is when the students have to use third party web portals to access their MP Board Results 2018.

The MP Class 10 Examination 2018 was held during March this year. However, the CBSE Board results for the students will not be out on the same day. According to reports, the board has not confirmed anything regarding the declaration of the Class 10 or Class 12 results yet. As per the speculations this year, the CBSE Class 10 results 2018 is likely to be announced by the board on May 26 or May 28. The results will also be available also be uploaded on the websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Students can check their MP Board Results 2018 by following the steps given below:

Log in to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board, mpbse.nic.in On the home page, search for the relevant link that read, “MP Board Class 10 Results 2018” or “MP Board Class 12 Results 2018” Click on the desired link Student will be directed to a new page Enter the requisite details such as roll number and click on the submit button The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download and take a print out if necessary

To go to the official website directly and download results, click here: “Download MP Board Results 2018″

