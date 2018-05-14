The Madhya Pradesh Board results have been declared on the official website. Candidates can download their results at mpbse.nic.in or register to get their Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results directly on their mobile phone through SMS or email ID.

MP Board Results 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the results for HSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) examinations of academic year 2017-18 today on their official website, mpbse.nic.in. According to reports 19 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year in which girls have outperformed the boys. The examinations were conducted during the month of March and April. Earlier, it was reported that the results would be declared at 10:00AM but the Board has released the results at 11:15AM.

According to reports, two students Animaka Sadh and Harashvardan Parmar shares the first rank in the HSC examinations while three students Subhash Prasad Patel, Rasheshayam Sohdhya and Sanyam Jain shares the second rank. Chitvam Naik, Ayushi Shah, Sakshi Lodhi, Priya Shahu and Palak Gautam occupied the third rank in the overall toppers list. Students who had appeared can check their results on the official website and in case of traffic, students can access other websites like mpresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

At least 180 students has secured the top ten positions in the state under the HSC while 130 HSSC students stands under the top ten ranks in the state this year. The Madhya Pradesh Board has invited 283 top ten position holders for felicitation in Bhopal. The felicitation will be done by Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence.

How to download MP Board HSC and HSSC Results 2018?

Log on to any of the following websites : (a) mpbse.nic.in (b) mpresults.nic.in or (c) examresults.net On the home page, click on the ‘Results’ tab Students will be directed to another page Search for the link that read, ‘HSC (Class 10th) Examination Result 2018 New’ or

‘HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Result 2018’ Click on the desired link Students will again be directed to a new window, here click on the relevant link Now enter your Roll Number and Application Number and click the submit button Your result will appear on the screen of your computer, laptop, or mobile phone

Students can also register themselves to avail their MP Board HSC and HSSC Results 2018 online.

To directly go to the HSC (Class 10) or HSSC (Class 12) result page, students can click here:

