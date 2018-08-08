MPBSE Exam Result 2018: The MPBSE has shared Class 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018 on Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's official website @ mpbse.nic.in. The board has also released the chance II result for HSSC vocational courses. Candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check, download and share MPBSE Exam Result 2018.

As per the reports, around 11,48,000 students had appeared for the Class 10 including 8,30,942 from the regular schools and 3,17,156 students from the private institutes. The MPBSE board had declared the results for the Class 10th and Class 12th on May 14, 2018 and now the result for the MPBSE Supplementary examination 2018 are out.

The students, who had applied for the MPBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary examination can check out their result by simply following the steps given below.

Here are the steps to check MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website @ mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2018.

Step 3: Submit the required details like name, roll number, date of birth and examination centre.

Step 4: Your result will pop out on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and save the result for future reference.

