MP Board 10th Results 2019 declared @ mpbse.nic.in: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board 10th Result 2019 today i.e. May 15 on the official website of Madhya Pradesh's Education Board that is MPBSE - mpbse.nic.in. All the students who appeared for the MP HSC Class 10th Examination, this year, are advised to follow the given below instructions to check and download MP HSC 10th Result 2019 via website and SMS.

MP Board 10th Results 2019 @ mpbse.nic.in: Over 11 lakh students who were eagerly waiting for the MP Board HSC 10th Result 2019 can now check and download their High Secondary Certificate examination result 2019 from the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education which is also known as MPBSE – mpresults.nic.in. Also, each and every student is advised to stay calm while checking the MP Board Result 2019. If any kind of log in or download issue occurs on the official website, candidates can opt for alternative websites or SMS mode.

Students might face difficulty while accessing the official website due to heavy traffic. If that happens, you can easily visit websites like mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in/results.htm, educationportal.mp.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, sednmp.nic.in, results.gov.in. Before visiting the MPBSE Result 2019, make sure you are ready with your MPBSE HSC class 10th admit card number in order to avoid any kind of issues while checking the MP Board HSC Class 10th Result 2019.

Steps to check and download Madhya Pradesh Secondary Board Result 2019 via Website:

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education i.e. mpresults.nic.in. Click to the link that reads HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2019. Enter your Roll Number/ Admit Card Number/ Hall Ticket Number, Name and Examination Centre Number. Submit the required details. Your MP HSC Class 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of the Madhya Pradesh HSC Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to check and download Madhya Pradesh Secondary Board Result 2019 via SMS: Although, students prefer to check and download their respective MP Board Result 2019 via websites but for students who are unable to access the websites, can simply send an SMS in the following format to a given number. Type MPBSE10<SPACE>ROLLNUMBER to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage of MP Board Class 10 went up to 17 per cent. Kumari Anamika Sadh from Vidisha district and Harshvardhan Parmar of Shajapur district scored 495 marks out of 500 while the second position was bagged by four students of MP Board.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App