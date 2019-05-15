MP Board Class 10 Result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Class 10 Result 2019/ MP Board 10th Result 2019 today at 11 am @ mpbse.nic.in.

According to the official data, over 11.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exam 2019 and today Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce their results.

Students can check and download their MP Class 10 Result 2019/ MP Board 10th Result 2019 by simply following the steps mentioned below:

Steps to Check MP 10th Result 2019

Step 1. Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education @ mpresults.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link MP 10th Result 2019, MP Board Result 2019 tab

Step 3. Enter the required details

Step 4. Hit the submit button

Step 5. MP HSC Result 2019 will now appear on the screen

Steps 6: Check and download MP HSC Result 2019.

Alternative websites direct link

Candidates can also check their MP HSC Result 2019, scores through the direct link of alternative websites mentioned below-

How to check MP 10th Result 2019 via SMS:

Follow the steps mentioned below to check your MP Class 10 Result 2019 on your mobile phone via SMS

Step 1: Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Write a message “MPBSE along with your roll number”

Step 3 Send it to 56263

Step 4: Within a few minutes, you will receive SMS carrying your MP Class 10 Result 2019

Example – MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER to 56263

Here are the LIVE updates of MP Board Class 10 Result 2019:

The overall pass percentage for MP board Class 10 examination is 61.32 this year. Again girls have outshined boys in class 10 board examination as 63.69 % girls and 59.15 % boys have qualified the examination.

Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar have topped the Class 10 board examination 2019 with 499 marks, which calculates to 99.8 per cent. Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar secured the second position with 497 marks, while six students have secured the 3rd spot with 496 marks.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath wished good luck to the students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year. The results of the Madhya Pradesh Board are available on its official website @ mpbse.nic.in.

MP बोर्ड के 10वीं और 12वीं के परिणाम कल आ रहे है।

सफल विद्यार्थियों को मेरी बधाई और शुभकामनाएं

लेकिन जिन विद्यार्थियों के उम्मीद के मुताबिक़ परिणाम नहीं आये,वे भी निराश ना हो,पुनः मेहनत करे,सफलता आपके कदम चूमेगी,जिंदगी में कई अवसर आयेंगे,एक असफलता से सफलता की राह रूकती नहीं है। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 14, 2019

In case any students fail to qualify the MP board Class 10 exam 2019, he/she will get another chance to pass the exams in the same academic year. The MPSOS has named it as Ruk Jana Nahi exam to promote the weak students.

It’s a big day for Class 10 students as results of various board examination are being announced today. The Assam Board has announced the results and Madhya Pradesh Board will announce it at 11 am. The students who enrolled for the Assam board examination can check and download it from the board’s official website @ mpbse.nic.in.

The Assam board has announced the HSLC Result 2019. The SEBA Class 10 results is available @ sebaonline.org and students can download it by simply visiting the official website of the Assam board. Reportedly 60.23 % students have qualified the examination this year.

MPBSE Secretary Ajay Singh Gangwar told the media that unlike last years, the board will not felicitate the meritorious students due to the imposition of model code of conduct. The MP board result are likely to be out by 11 am today.

The MP board result can also be accessed through via SMS. The candidates just need to send an SMS “MPBSE10RollNumber” to 56263. Students will receive an SMS carrying MP Board result 2019 with their marks subject wise.

