MPBSE, the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board, will announce the results date for Class 10 today in the evening. The exams that were yet to be conducted will be marked as 'Pass'.

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board, MPBSE, will reveal the date of results on Thursday, for Class 10 . Secretary Anil Suchari has proclaimed that this week the result will be published and the date it will be declared today. “The date of the actual result will be confirmed by evening. When classes are re-opened, the students will get their marksheets, ” he said.

About 11.5 lakh students are enrolled in this year’s Class 10 examination, which due to coronavirus pandemic could not be concluded. The remaining papers though planned to be carried out previously were forced to cancel due to the rising number of cases of coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Class 10 results will be formulated on the basis of the examinations that were held. “The candidates would get the ‘pass’ remark on their marksheets for the canceled subjects.”

The students can check their declared results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

In the meantime, the evaluation process for the Class 12 examinations will be concluded soon enough. The students would get their results by the end of July, the controller said. In the higher secondary exams, which were completed on June 15, approximately 8.5 lakh students were enrolled.

The pending HS exams were completed in the fields of biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science book-keeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, the element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

A total of 61.32% of students passed the secondary examination last year, while 72.37% were successful in higher secondary education.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App