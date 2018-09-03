MPPEB Recruitment 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released a notification for the recruitment of various staffs through its official website. Candidates can check the website peb.mponline.gov.in to go through the details before applying online.

Candidates are advised to go thr0ugh the official notification thoroughly before applying online. Meanwhile, reports say that the online application process has already started on the official website of the Board. The MPPEB Recruitment Notification 2018 can also be downloaded from the website.

MPPEB Recruitment 2018 – Important Dates

Also, as per the official notification, the last date for the filling of the application form has been scheduled for September 15, 2018, while the last date for the form correction is has been scheduled for September 20, 2018, by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. The recruitment examinations for the posts will be conducted on September 13th, 14th, 2018.

Steps to download MPPEB Recruitment Notification 2018:

Log in to the official website, peb.mponline.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “MPPEB Recruitment Notification 2018” and click on it Candidates will be directed to a different page or PDF Check the PDF and download the same Take a print out of the same if necessary

