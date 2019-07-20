MPPGCL notification Recruitment 2019: MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL) announced 100 vacancies for the ITI Plant Assistant post. Candidates can apply @ mppgcl.mp.gov.in

MPPGCL Jobs Notification: MP Power Generating Company Ltd (MPPGCL) recently announces 100 vacancies for the post ITI Plant Assistant. Candidates who would like to apply for the post can submit the form by visiting on the official website of MPPGCL or click on the link mppgcl.mp.gov.in to visit directly on the official website of MPPGCL.

Candidates must know that MPPGCL ITI Recruitment Online Application will start from August 1 2019. However, the form will appear in an online mode. whereas, the last date to submit the form is August 30 2019.

Follow the steps to submit the ITI Plant Assistant form:

Step 1: Click on the link mppgcl.mp.gov.in to visit directly on the official website of MPPGCL

Step 2: On the homepage, under Careers

Step 3: Click on the generated link, NOTICE FOR RECRUITMENT OF PLANT ASSISTANT (ITI) ON REGULAR BASIS (NEW*)

Step 4: Fill the form

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step6: Candidates must download the form or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application Submission – 01 August 2019

Last Date of Online Application Submission -30 August 2019

MPPGCL Vacancy Details

Plant Assistant (ITI) – 100 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold full time ITI Trade Certificate in mechanic pump / mechanic vehicle / electrician / wireman / Mechanist / Fitter / Welder / HP Welder Motor mechanic / diesel mechanic / electronics and instrumentation and High School Certificate. See the notification for detailed information related to academic qualifications.

