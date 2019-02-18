MPPSC recruitment 2019: As may as applications have been invited for medical officer by the The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on the official website mponline.gov.in, mpppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com. The recruitment notification is out to fill a total of 1,065 vacancies. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official website. The candidates will have to pay Rs 50 to avail this facility.

MPPSC recruitment 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited the applications for the post of medical officer on the official websites mponline.gov.in, mpppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com. The applications have been invited to fill a total of 1065 vacancies. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same on the official websites. The application process will begin from February 21, 2019. The last date to apply for the post is March 3, 2019.

A window will be displayed to correct the submitted application forms. The last date apply for the same till March 7, 2019.

The candidates will have to pay Rs 50 to avail this facility.

Steps to apply for MPPSC recruitment 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on apply online on right-hand side tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ to apply through Mponlineportal or SPA

Step 4: Click on the vacancy you want to apply for

Step 5: Fill the form, upload the images

Step 6: Make payment

MPPSC recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Candidates will be paid between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in addition to Rs 5,400 as grade pay.

MPPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education qualification: The candidates should be a MBBS degree holder from a recognised university or institute

Age limit: The candidate should be at least 21 years of age he/she should not be more than 45 years old for unreserved category candidates.

The candidates of the reserved category will get a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit.

About MPPSC

The recruitment to the State Services is made through:

Direct Selection; Promotions; Transfer of services on deputation from one department to another or from one State Government to another.

