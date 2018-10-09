MPPSC SET 2018: The official notification for the State Eligibility Test has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates can log into - mppsc.nic.in and check the details regarding the examination.

MPPSC SET 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) State Eligibility Test conducting authority has released the notification for the upcoming SET 2018 examination to be conducted by the authority on its official website. Interested candidates can check the official website of the MPPSC and download the notification regarding the same. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details before applying for State Eligibility Test 2018.

The candidates who are willing to apply for the examination can start submitting their filled up application form from October 11, 2018, through the official website of the MPPSC. According to reports, the last date for submission of online applications has been scheduled for November 11, 2018. It has also been notified that the application correction process will be opened after the closure of the application process.

How to check the Official Notification of MPSET 2018?

Visit the official website of MPPSC – http://www.mppsc.nic.in/

Search for the link that reads, “Syllabus – State Eligibility Test -2018” and click on it

Now, candidates will be taken to the next page

here, click on the first link to read the detailed notification of the SET examination which reads, “Advertisement For State Eligibility Test 2018 (Adv. No.06/exam/2018 )”

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the PDF and take a print out of the same

Read the details in the notification thoroughly and start applying in the prescribed format

To reads the full notification directly from the official website, click on this link: http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/2017-new/Set_2018_06.10.2018.pdf

