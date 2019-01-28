MPPSC SSE final result 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday declared the result for State Service Exam 2018 (SSE) on its official website @ mppsc.nic.in. Aspirants who were waiting for their final results can follow the simple steps given below to check and download their MPPSC result 2018.

MPPSC SSE final result 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday declared the result for State Service Exam 2018. The MPPSC has published the marks on its official website—mppsc.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the MPPSC Main Exam and MPPSC interview can check and download their scorecard from Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s official website @ mppsc.nic.in.

According to the reports, the MPPSC conducted the final round interview from 31 December 2018 to 23 January 2019 and the final results are out now. The MPPSC SSE final result 2018 show that Harshal Chaudhary of Mandla has topped the examination. with 1023 marks out of 1575.

Although the MPPSC has not released the SSE Merit list 2018 and the commission is expected to release it in a day or two after examining the reservation and other norms. The candidates can follow the simple steps given to check and download thier MPPSC SSE final result 2018 from Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s official website—mppsc.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check and download the MPPSC SSE final result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission’s website @ mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads MPPSC SSE final result 2018.

Step 3: A new window will pop up now.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like name, roll no., centre etc.

Step 5: Check, save and download the MPPSC SSE final result 2018.

