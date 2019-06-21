MPSC Civil Judge prelims result 2019 has been declared on the official website - mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared can check their respective results by following the instructions given in this article below.

According to reports, a total of 2,047 applicants were declared qualified in the first stage of the recruitment selection process. The Commission released the Civil Judge prelims result on the official website on June 20, 2019 by mentioning the roll numbers of the selected candidates in a PDF.

Direct link to download PDF: https://mpsc.gov.in/Site/Upload/Pdf/Result_RollNo_2-2019.pdf

How to check the MPSC Civil Judge prelims result 2019?

Visit the official website of MPSC as mentioned above

Click on the Civil Judge prelims result 2019 link on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, a pdf will be displayed, check your roll number

Download the MPSC Civil Judge prelims result pdf

