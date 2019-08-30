MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Official notification has been released Sub Inspector, Tax assistants, clerk-typist, and other posts would be filled in this recruitment drive. Scroll down to know all the details and get the direct link to the website.

MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC), MPSC has invited applications from interested applicants to apply for MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019. SI, Tax assistants, clerk-typist, and other posts would be filled in this recruitment drive. All the aspirants who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the main examination by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission that is mpsc.gov.in. Application for the main examination will be accepted till September 11, 2019.

The preliminary examination for Clerk-Typist, Sub Inspector and Tax Assistant was held on October 6, 13, 20 and November 3, 2019. It was a combined paper.

MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Important dates

Opening date of application: August 28, 2019

Closing date of application: September 11, 2019

Mains exam (combined paper I): October 6, 2019

Clerk typist mains exam paper: October 13, 2019

Sub-inspector mains exam paper II: October 20, 2019

Tax assistant mains exam paper II: November 3, 2019

MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Vacancy

Clerk-Typist (Marathi): 162 Posts

Clerk-Typist (English): 17 Posts

Sub Inspector: 33 Posts

Tax Assistant: 126 Posts

MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Eligibility

Education: Interested candidate must have qualified the preliminary examination conducted last year.

applicant must be graduated from a recognized university. applicant must have typing knowledge.

Age: The applicant should be a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 38 years of age.

MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Application fees

Open category candidates will have to pay Rs 524

Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 324

Ex-serviceman will have to pay Rs 24

MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Official website and Direct link

Interested applicants can visit the official website Maharashtra Public Service Commission that is mpsc.gov.in for detailed information. Click here for the direct visit to the website.

