MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC), MPSC has invited applications from interested applicants to apply for MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019. SI, Tax assistants, clerk-typist, and other posts would be filled in this recruitment drive. All the aspirants who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the main examination by visiting the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission that is mpsc.gov.in. Application for the main examination will be accepted till September 11, 2019.
The preliminary examination for Clerk-Typist, Sub Inspector and Tax Assistant was held on October 6, 13, 20 and November 3, 2019. It was a combined paper.
MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Important dates
Opening date of application: August 28, 2019
Closing date of application: September 11, 2019
Mains exam (combined paper I): October 6, 2019
Clerk typist mains exam paper: October 13, 2019
Sub-inspector mains exam paper II: October 20, 2019
Tax assistant mains exam paper II: November 3, 2019
MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Vacancy
Clerk-Typist (Marathi): 162 Posts
Clerk-Typist (English): 17 Posts
Sub Inspector: 33 Posts
Tax Assistant: 126 Posts
MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Eligibility
Education: Interested candidate must have qualified the preliminary examination conducted last year.
applicant must be graduated from a recognized university. applicant must have typing knowledge.
Age: The applicant should be a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 38 years of age.
MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Application fees
Open category candidates will have to pay Rs 524
Reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 324
Ex-serviceman will have to pay Rs 24
MPSC Group C Main Exam 2019: Official website and Direct link
Interested applicants can visit the official website Maharashtra Public Service Commission that is mpsc.gov.in for detailed information. Click here for the direct visit to the website.