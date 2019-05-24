MPSC Prelims result 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results of state services preliminary exam 2019. The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in July 2019.

MPSC Prelims result 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results of state service preliminary Exam 2019. The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be conducted in July 2019. The results had been declared by the Commission on May 23, 2019, through its official website – mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary examination in Maharashtra state service Prelims 2019 examination can check their respective roll numbers on the official website and see if they have cleared the exam. This year a total of 7,040 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary examination and are now eligible to appear for main examination round of the recruitment process.

The main exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 13th, 14th or 15th, 2019. Apart from the result, the commission has also released information about the categories and cut-off marks for the examination.

How to check MPSC 2019 State Service Prelims exams results:

candidates need to visit the MPSC official website as mentioned above or click on this direct link: https://mpsc.gov.in/1035/Home Now, click on the link to check the 2019 state services result On clicking, candidates will be taken to a PDF Here, district-wise roll numbers of all the successful candidates will be displayed Check your roll number on the PDF If your number exists on the page, you have cleared the examination take a print out of the result sheet for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the MPSC Prelims 2019 result

The Commission has released a notification regarding the MPSC Mains 2019 exam. Click here to read the full notification: 24/05/1907/2019 – State Services Main Examination 2019 – Notification

