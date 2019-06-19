MPSC prelims result 2019: The results of preliminary examinations for the recruitment of assistant section officers have been announced by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Interested candidates who appeared in the examination can access their results on the official website mpsc.gov.in

MPSC prelims result 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results of preliminary examinations for the recruitment of assistant section officers. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website mpsc.gov.in. A total of 768 candidates qualified the State Tax Inspector exam, out of which 533 candidates qualified the exam in Assistant Section Officer exams 2018. The cut-off marks for the general category candidates is 57, while for the female candidates is 51.

MPSC prelims result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of mpsc, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’ as displayed on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf will appear with the roll number of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the result. Take a print out for future use.

The cut off marks for different category candidates have been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MBPSC). The cut-off marks for the various categories are as follows:

1. For general category candidates is 197

2. For female candidates it is 180

3. For sports persons it is 143

4. For orphan it is 140

MPSC chairman Chandrashekhar Oak told The Indian Express said that the instructions were very clear which was printed on the admit card. The candidates are requested to report at 8.30 am. The second entry will start from 9 am and then 9.30 am. Unable to reach on time will be punished.

MPSC earlier had released the State Service prelim exam 2019 in May. The MPSC state service prelims exam result is also available on the Commission’s official website. The Commission had released the list of roll numbers of the candidates. They are those who had qualified in the prelims exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App