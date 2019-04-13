MPSC PSI Final results: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final results of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) through its official website - mpsc.gov.in. The Commission has revised the results and candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the steps to download the PSI final results given below.

MPSC PSI Final results: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final results of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) through its official website – mpsc.gov.in. The Commission has revised the results and candidates who have appeared in the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Main Examination 2016 can check the steps to download the PSI final results given below.

Candidates can click on this link to go to the official website of MPSC directly and check the results: https://mpsc.gov.in/1035/Home

How to check the MPSC PSI Final results on the official website?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) as mentioned above

Candidates must click on the relevant link on the homepage that says, “Police Sub Inspector (Main) Examination 2016 Revised Final Result”

On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the result sheet for reference if necessary

According to the no0tification released on the official website of MPSC, there are 750 for which this recruitment drive has been conducted by the Commission.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More