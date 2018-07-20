MPSC Recruitment 2018: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is offering 547 jobs for the year 2018. Aspirants can apply online through MPSC's website @ mpsc.gov.in. Check out the eligibility, application process, selection process and examination details for MPSC Recruitment 2018.

MPSC Recruitment 2018: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for multiple posts for the year 2018. The aspirants can apply for the 547 posts through Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s website @ mpsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can check out and fill the application form online by simply logging on to MPSC’s website @ mpsc.gov.in.

Aspirants, who are seeking a government job, can apply for MPSC Recruitment 2018. From Police Sub-inspector to Tax Inspector, MPSC has announced the recruitment in the departments. Candidates can check out the eligibility, age, limit, pay scale and exam details.

Eligibility

One should be Graduated or have an equivalent degree from a recognised university or board.

Application Process

Candidates can apply for MPSC Recruitment 2018 through MPSC’s website @ mpsc.gov.in.

Examination Fees

MPSC Recruitment 2018 examination fees for General/UR/OBC candidates will be Rs. 524. While SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs. 324 with their application. Aspirants can pay the MPSC Recruitment 2018 examination fees through online and offline mode using E-challan or Net-banking.

Selection Process

The final selection will be done on the bases of a written exam. MPSC will be conducting 2 tests for the MPSC Recruitment 2018. Paper 1 will be common for all posts, which will be conducted on August 26, 2018 at Aurangabad, Nagpur, Mumbai and Pune. The board will be conducting Paper 2 for Police Sub-Inspector post on September 2, for the Tax Inspector post on September 30, and on October 6 for Section Officer’s post.

