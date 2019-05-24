MPSC State Services Prelims 2019: The State Service Preliminary examination result has been announced by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on the official website mpsc.gov.in. The candidates who took the examination can know their results through the official website. The preliminary examination was held on February 17 at several centres of the state. The mains examination will be held on July 13, 14 and 15, 2019.

MPSC State Services Prelims 2019: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the results of State Service Preliminary examination on the official website mpsc.gov.in. candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website. The Preliminary examination was held on February 17 at various centres across the state. A total number of 7,040 candidates passed the MPSC prelims examination. The qualified candidates can now appear in the mains. The mains will be held on July 13, 14 and 15, 2019.

In this year 2019, around 10 candidates were marked absent in the examination centres as they reached late. The candidates who appeared in the examination at MD College in Parel (East) were not allowed to sit in the examination. The applicants were required to appear for the prelims in the coming year.

The Commission has also released the cut off marks for different category candidates in the examination. The cut-off marks for the open category general candidates is 197, for female candidates, it is 180, for sportspersons it is 143 and for orphan it is 140. A total of 7,040 students have qualified for the main examination.

MPSC prelims result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘MPSC prelims result 2019 link’

Step 3: A pdf list of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check your name and roll number in the list whether it’s mentioned or not.

Here is the direct link to check MPSC prelims results.

A total number of 7,040 candidates have successfully passed the preliminary examination. The qualified ones will be eligible for the Mains examination round of the recruitment.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App