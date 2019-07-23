MPSOS class 10th, 12th Result 2019: Class 10th and class 12th results have been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Open School Education Board, MPSOS for the ‘Ruk Ja Na Nahin’ June examinations 2019 on the official website mpsos.nic.in and result.mpsos.net.in.

MPSOS class 10, 12 result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Open School Education Board, MPSOS class 10 and class 12 result 2019 for the ‘Ruk Ja Na Nahin’ June examinations 2019 have been announced on the official website mpsos.nic.in and result.mpsos.net.in. Candidates who had appeared for June 2019 examination can check the results online on the link provided here.

The examinations for both classes 10 and 12 are being conducted in the month of June and in December. Results for June examination is now available for online.

MPSOS Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Class 12 Ruk Ja Na Nahin June 2019 Result.

Step 3: There is also other website available such as result.mpsos.net.in. In the new window, select the class from the drop-down menu. Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Submit to view your result

While window is showing an option of both class 10 and 12, the notification has already confirmed through the notification about the released of class 12 results.

MPSOS conducts the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination twice a year.

The first round of examination was held in the month of June. While the second one will be conducted in the month of December. June 2019 MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination was conducted between June 6, 2019 to June 18, 2019.

Results released constitute the candidate’s name, roll number, OS number, examination name, test subjects, board name, score, maximum marks and qualifying status.

About MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination

Aim of MP Ruk Jana Nahi Examination examinations is to provide education to the students who cannot go to the school every day. The students are provided an online admission through the study centres which are established across the different districts of the state Madhya Pradesh. Every students are given nine consecutive attempts to clear the examination in the Ruk Jana Nahi Examinations.

