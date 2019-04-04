MPSRLM recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh State Livelihood Rural Mission (MPSRM) under the Deendayal Antoyodaya Yojana is inviting the applications for 73 vacant posts. This is available for assistant district manager and accountant's post. The application process is going on and it will end on Sunday, April 7, 2019. The interested candidates are requested to visit the official website, with mponline.gov.in.

MPSRLM recruitment: The Madhya Pradesh State Livelihood Rural Mission (MPSRM) under the Deendayal Antoyodaya Yojana has invited the applications for 73 vacant posts for assistant district manager and accountant. The application process is underway. It will close on Sunday, April 7, 2019. The interested candidates are requested to visit the official website, mponline.gov.in. The candidates will have to appear for the recruitment examination to be eligible for the job. The examination date has not been announced yet. However, the regions where the examination will be conducted are Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The candidates will be selected on a contractual basis for one year. If the candidates will perform satisfactorily, the tenure can be extended.

Number of total vacant posts

Total number of vacant seats– 73

Assistant district officer– 27

Accountant– 46

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The candidates should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age limit is in a bracket of 55 years. The age will be calculated as on February 28, 2019.

Education: The interested candidates should have a bachelor’s degree. It should have a diploma in tally software. For the post of assistant manager, the candidates should have five years of experience for the post of an accountant. Work experience of three years is required.

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘MPSRL recruitment on the post of assistant district.’ in the pop-up box on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link on which you are applying for

Step 5: Click on register option

Step 6: Login using the registration number

Step 7: Fill the form. Make the payment

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: Fee

The interested candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: Salary

For Assistant district manager’s post, the candidates will get Rs 23,000 per month. The post of an accountant, the candidates will get Rs 16,000 per month.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More